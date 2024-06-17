Homeowners are paying their higher tax bills, but sometimes with help or heartbreak

Olga "Ollie" Helm at her home in Northside. Helm said she struggled to pay the first half of her property tax bill this year after it more than doubled to just over $6,000.

Higher property taxes as a result of skyrocketing home values has led to protests from property owners, a deluge of "heartbreaking" pleas to elected officials, and a proposed constitutional amendment to cap tax increases.

What it hasn't led to ‒ at least so far ‒ is a rise in people unable to pay their taxes. Statistics from county treasurers in Greater Cincinnati show no increase in people failing to pay their taxes, an Enquirer check found.

Property owners in Clermont, Butler and Hamilton counties paid 95% to 97% of the taxes owed in the first round of bills that came out in January, statistics obtained by The Enquirer from the county treasurers showed. These are the three counties where properties were due for reappraisals for this tax cycle. The 2% to 5% of property taxes past due tracks with the rate from previous years, staff from the offices of local treasurers and auditors told The Enquirer.

Warren County will reassess property values next year. Warren County Treasurer Barney Wright said the current rate of delinquencies in his county is about 2.4%, about where it normally is.

Property owners just received the second bill for the year from their local treasurers. Whether delinquencies will rise won't be known until after Aug. 10, when counties determine what taxes are delinquent, according to state law.

"It's too early to tell" what the statewide trend is for property tax delinquencies, said Kevin Futryk, executive director of the County Treasurers Association of Ohio, which represents all 88 county treasurers in the state.

'I just need help'

While most residents appear to be paying their taxes, that doesn't mean it hasn't been tough for property owners.

"In February, I had calls, particularly from elderly, single-income Social Security people, and it was heartbreaking," said Clermont County Treasurer Jeannie Zurmehly. "I had two little old ladies tell me they would have to eat less in order to pay their taxes. I told them I understood and to do the best they could. And I contacted the legislators and said, 'You've got to do something to give these seniors some relief.'"

Olga "Ollie" Helm is a 93-year-old Northside resident who owns her home on Hamilton Avenue outright. She said she needed help coming up with the money to pay her property taxes, which doubled to more than $6,000 this year in the wake of Hamilton County's latest property reassessments. Helm's reassessed property value shot up from about $186,000 to just over $306,000 last year, according to Hamilton County property records.

"My neighbor, Sandy, helped me get some assistance from a government agency, and I paid the rest," said Helm, who lives on just over $1,700 a month in Social Security benefits, plus $500 a month in rent she collects from her widowed son.

She said her first half property tax bill took "a big chunk" of her income, and she'll have to cut back on spending even more.

"I've already cut off the cable; cut off the Internet. There's no place else to cut. I just need help," said Helm, who spent more than 20 years helping others as a volunteer at a local food pantry.

Officials cautioned against using one billing cycle as a gauge of how homeowners are faring.

"Although there has not been a significant increase in delinquency, the real impact in higher taxes has to be measured over time," Butler County Treasurer Michael McNamara said in an emailed statement to The Enquirer. "Perhaps taxpayers were able to draw on reserves this cycle, and those reserves may not be available next cycle.”

Impact of new assessments may vary

In Hamilton County, for example, an earlier Enquirer analysis found residents in a handful of neighborhoods saw little to no increase in their property taxes or even a decline.

Meanwhile, residents in several low-income Black neighborhoods saw their property taxes rise as much as 60% or higher, The Enquirer found.

Wynn Shields holds up a sign while being held by his mother, Latasha Shields of Walnut Hills, outside the County Administration Building during a taxation protest organized by a Hamilton County homeowners group in March.

"I don't know how many more increases like this I can take," said Carol Owens, who lives on Crane Avenue in Evanston. She saw her annual property tax bill more than double to about $2,732 after her property value was reassessed last year at $104,000, up from about $39,000, according to Hamilton County property records.

Owens' taxes were paid on time through an escrow account. But her total house payment spiked dramatically as a result.

Owens believes she's a victim of gentrification in the once mostly working-class Black neighborhood that has seen a steady influx of new residents and new construction, driving home values higher. "I chose this neighborhood because I thought in the long run I'd be able to remain in Evanston, but that's not my reality now," she said.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Why are property taxes so high?