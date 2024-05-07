Homeowners say L.A. too lenient on crime after safe stolen during home break-in

Homeowners in Playa Del Rey are frustrated and upset after thieves broke into their residence and stole numerous personal items, including a safe containing tens of thousands of dollars worth of cash, jewelry, and family heirlooms.

The couple says the break-in happened around 9:30 p.m. on May 3, while they were away for the evening. The victims say they don’t feel safe in their own homes after multiple break-ins have occurred recently in the neighborhood.

Ala Tabatabai and Mytien Goldberg live in the home with their children and say local government officials aren’t doing enough to protect the public.

“We feel very violated,” Goldberg said. “We don’t feel safe in our own home anymore.”

There were at least four suspects caught on the family’s security camera. The couple says the burglars gained entry to the rear of the home through the second-floor bedroom window.

Video obtained by KTLA shows the thieves leaving out of the front door, as one of the suspects tries to rip the Ringera camera off the wall. The suspects managed to steal a safe that was bolted to the floor.

“My dad’s gold cufflink, they took that,” Tabatabai said to KTLA’s Mary Beth McDade while fighting back tears. “It was all I had from him.”

On top of the safe, the couple says the burglars also took some personal items, including purses and clothing.

The thieves fled the scene in a dark-colored SUV. A short time later, security footage captures one of the suspects returning to the home alone, and proceeding to steal more items. The burglar then takes off in a dark Toyota Prius.

The couple says break-ins like this and other types of crimes are running rampant in Los Angeles, and more needs to be done to those who are caught committing crimes.

“The sad thing is nothing is being done about this, even the police told us that, ‘If they’re caught, they’re being released immediately,'” Goldberg said. “Even the police told us, ‘our hands are tied.'”

Residential burglaries have risen over the past year in L.A., with home break-ins increasing by 4.5% compared to 2023.

