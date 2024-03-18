Homeowners hit by 1pc ‘Jersey premium’ on mortgage rates

Consumer council has written to high street lenders asking for greater transparency over pricing - Allard Schager/Moment RF

Homeowners in the Channel Islands have been hit by a “Jersey premium” on their mortgage rates for “no rational reason”, a consumer watchdog has said.

The Jersey Consumer Council has written to a string of high street banks demanding an explanation for why basic rates on mortgages are higher by as much as one percentage point for homeowners on the island than on the mainland, including how market conditions and regulatory requirements could be impacting rates.

Santander, NatWest, Barclays, HSBC, Lloyds and Skipton Building Society have been found to have mortgage rates at least one point higher for customers who live in Jersey, as opposed to their offerings for UK customers.

The average five-year fixed-rate mortgage for a residential property in the UK stood at 5.35pc on Monday, according to financial analysts Moneyfacts.

But for a five-year fix in Jersey, Skipton Building Society offers 5.99pc for residential purchases, while Lloyds offers 5.94pc for a 90pc loan-to-value.

The discrepancy can add more than £200 to monthly bills, assuming a 25-year term and a 10pc deposit on the average cost of a home in Jersey, which currently stands at more than £660,000.

The chairman of the council, Carl Walker, said: “The mortgage industry in Jersey seems to be another one of those areas where a ‘Jersey premium’ is being applied for no rational reason.

“We accept that most of the banks here are ringfenced and, in some areas, separate businesses to the UK banks under the same branding. However, mortgages offered to Jersey residents are intrinsically linked to the Bank of England’s interest rates so it does not seem right for banks to claim they are separate entities.

“As soon as the Bank of England raises interest rates in the UK, Jersey’s mortgage providers do so within a few hours too. They can’t have it both ways.”

He said: “Once we have a better understanding of the local market, we can consider what, if anything, can be done.

“That could be pressure for more transparency, pressure to open up the market and make it more competitive or exploring any options through the regulatory route.”

He added the watchdog had contacted “both the Housing and Treasury Ministers” and was “eagerly awaiting” their reply.

The island, which is just five miles long and nine miles wide, is a British crown dependency and uses British Sterling, but is self-governing. There are less than 50,000 private dwellings on the island, according to the 2021 census, and just 4,000 were declared to be vacant.

The average cost of a home in Jersey, £666,000, is more than two times the average cost of a house in the UK.

Following a peak in 2022, house prices on the island have begun to fall, according to the Jersey House Price Index, dropping by 2pc in the year ending in the final quarter of 2023 compared to the same period in 2022.

The index found that the turnover of properties was down 36pc in the last quarter of 2023 compared to 2022, although the market was showing some signs of recovery, with new builds proving to be particularly popular.

Mortgage rates in the Channel Islands usually follow the Bank of England rate, the consumer council’s letter said.

Following 14 consecutive rises from December 2021, the Bank Rate has sat at 5.25pc since August, with the next decision to come on March 21.

A HSBC Channel Islands and Isle of Man spokesperson said they had received the letter and would reply in due course.

They said: “HSBC UK and HSBC Channel Islands and Isle of Man are two separate businesses, legal entities and jurisdictions, which take into account a number of different factors when offering mortgage rates to our customers.”

An RBS International spokesman said: “Our mortgages are priced according to local market conditions, taking into account affordability, operating costs and credit risks.”

All other banks in question were contacted for comment.

