Homeowners found a suspect brandishing a gun and demanding money in their bedroom: cops

TOMS RIVER - Police are searching for a man who entered a couple’s bedroom Saturday morning, brandishing a gun at them and demanding money, authorities said.

At approximately 5:11 a.m. on March 30, Toms River Police responded to a residential burglary in progress on Hundred Oaks Drive, police said. The homeowners called after a male wearing a blue sweatshirt and a black and orange mask was in their bedroom, pointing a firearm at them.

After a brief encounter, the suspect ran downstairs and out of the house, police said. Officers arrived and found an open back door which the suspect may have used to exit. Police searched the residence and surrounding area but did not locate the suspect.

Approximately $560 cash and credit cards from inside a purse were stolen, Toms River Police said. The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information regarding this burglary should contact Officer Marc Cenicola at 732-349-0150 X 1452.

