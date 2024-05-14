Homeowner shoots intruder in north St. Louis County

CASTLE POINT, Mo. — St. Louis County Police are in the 2000 block of Empress Drive for a report of a home intruder. The homeowners shot at the suspect, who was trying to break in.

After being injured during the shooting, the suspect ran from the scene. A police dog caught the suspect in the 10000 block of Viscount Drive.

An ambulance took the suspect to a nearby hospital. Police have not yet disclosed the extent of the suspect’s injuries. The motive behind the home invasion is still not clear.

This is a developing story. More details will be posted as they come into the FOX 2 Newsroom.

