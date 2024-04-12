Homeowner Nearly Run Over by Alleged Thief’s Getaway Car

Dramatic video shows a Washington homeowner being hit by an alleged thief’s getaway car. The drama started when Eric Smith ran out of his house and tackled a teen who was allegedly trying to break into his truck. The suspect started screaming for help. That’s when the getaway vehicle drove right into the homeowner. Amazingly, Smith landed on his feet. He credits his training as a college wrestler for preparing him for the confrontation. Inside Edition’s Alison Hall has more.

View comments