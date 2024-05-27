Homeowner exchanges gunfire with group attempting to steal Ferrari, Range Rover outside North Shore home

WINNETKA, Ill. — Police are investigating a shooting and attempted car theft that occurred early Monday morning outside a home in Winnetka.

Police said three people attempted to steal cars in the 400 block of Sheridan Road around 5 a.m. Monday.

The homeowner told WGN News that the people first broke into his home office, took keys and started his Ferrari and Range Rover. He said one of the vehicles was at the end of the driver and the other was still behind the gate, which the group was unable to open.

He said he heard a noise and rushed outside. He said he yelled at the group and warned them to stop or he would shoot.

The homeowner told WGN someone in the group fired a gun and the homeowner fired back. He said he fired at least seven times while taking cover behind a tree.

Police said two of the men fled the scene in a getaway car while the third ran off.

The homeowner’s two vehicles were recovered.

No injuries were reported.

Police have not released a description of the group and no arrests have been made.

