Homeowner demolishes “monster mansion” but still faces court for mess left behind

A homeowner has finally demolished a "monster mansion" he built without planning permission - but still faces legal action for the mess left behind which neighbours say looks even worse. Gurwinder Singh sparked anger when he knocked down his modest semi-detached house and replaced it with a four-bedroom property in Willenhall, West Mids. He was ordered to tear down the half-built £300,000 home by Walsall Council in 2020 following almost 100 complaints from fuming neighbours. Residents complained the building work had made their "lives hell" and others described the "eyesore" as "like a Travelodge in the middle of a housing estate". Tory councillor Stacie Elson said Mr Singh the council were now looking to prosecute Mr Singh because the deadline had passed.

