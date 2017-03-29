This Homemade Cleaning Solution is the Easiest Way to Clean Shower Doors

Refresh your shower doors-including those tricky to reach corners-with this simple routine and easy-to-make cleaning solution from Michael Dimopoulos, a Thumbtack House Cleaner and the founder of Lazy Susans Cleaning. The best part-there's no heavy duty scrubbing involved and it only takes a few minutes from start to finish.
- First, make the homemade cleaning solution by combining 1 cup of white vinegar and 3/4 cup of Dawn Ultra Concentrated Dishwashing Liquid in a spray bottle.
- Spray the mixture on shower doors and let it sit for 1-2 minutes.
- Rinse with hot water and then wipe down doors with a paper towel.
- Give the corners of a shower door a thorough cleaning with a paste made from bicarb soda and lemon juice. Apply the paste with a toothbrush and scrub until grime dissolves.
You Might Also Like
706