This Homemade Cleaning Solution is the Best Way to Unclog a Drain

From Woman's Day

There's no need to waste a ton of money on a professional plumber or chemical-packed products to unclog your drain. Use these easy steps and DIY cleaning solution from Michael Dimopoulos, a Thumbtack House Cleaner and the founder of Lazy Susans Cleaning, to dislodge that blockage in no time.

Create a mixture of 1/3 cup baking soda and 1/3 cup white vinegar in a measuring cup. Pour the solution down the drain immediately. The fizzing will help to remove any grime or waste that's built up in the pipe. Let it sit for at least one hour, or overnight if possible. Once the solution has been in the pipe for at least an hour, flush it with hot water.

For blocked bathtub or shower drains, follow the instructions above, but place the stopper over the drain once the solution has been poured into the pipe. After the required time has passed, fill the bathtub with water (about 40-60 gallons worth) and then remove the stopper. The pressure from the water should break up the blockage.

You Might Also Like