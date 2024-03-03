Homelessness is a tough problem to solve

Homelessness is epidemic in our country. And here.

It presents tough problems. A small number of those homeless are addicts or legally nutty. Some commit crimes. We know locking everyone up doesn’t work; but some citizens are suffering so badly ― starting days picking up others’ feces and garbage, getting threatened, and having stores broken into ― that it’s Red Alert Time.

Our city manager form of government minimizes politics and cronyism. The council hires a manager to run operations. If you don’t like his work, you can complain to city council; but you can talk with the manager. (Well, Manager Ifo Pili invited folks to contact him, without mentioning he’s retreating to Utah.)

Peter Goodman

Public input at council meetings offers many harrowing accounts of unpleasant experience, though few practical ideas. We need change; but suggestions I hear are unlawful, unconstitutional, or impractical. Can’t legally ship people away. Legally, crazy folk can’t be tried for crimes. Their constitutionally guaranteed right to a fair trial is meaningless if they’re too far gone to cooperate with their lawyer. Local judges send ‘em up to Las Vegas, the State says “Yep, too crazy to try!” They’re back on the streets. Not the local judge’s fault, nor the City’s.

The City is trying new tactics. Fentanyl complicates the problem. We must curb the inflow, although that’ll increase prices and therefore crimes. We must invest in prevent addiction and treating addicts. We all, including city government, must do what we can.

Most comments expressed regular folks’ deep and honest frustration. Some folks try to use the situation to make political capital. But no councilor should dismiss the pain and anger we heard as just politically-motivated eloquence.

One angry citizen sarcastically “congratulated” Councilor Johana Bencomo “for creating such a beautiful magnet to bring crime and lawlessness into our district. Thank you for a job well done.” He’s entitled to think Community of Hope is a problem, not part of the solution. He’s entitled to dislike Councilor Bencomo. She sure didn’t cause the homelessness epidemic. Camp Hope long preceded her election, and helps the situation. (His main [and quite legitimate!] complaint is Burn Lake housing squatters who aren’t in Camp Hope. I sympathize with the problems inherent in living so close to a huge homeless encampment; but I thought this comment had more vitriol than sense.)

Another speaker inaccurately claimed the City Council had decreased the police budget, impliedly helping to cause Officer Jonah Hernandez’s tragic death. Pili later said that the council has repeated improved budgets that increased police spending 25% recently. The angry citizens had left. Understandably: they have businesses to run and kids to watch; but I hope they listen later to what councilors and Pili said.

We all need to work together, producing creative, helpful ideas, debating factually, and collaborating to improve the situation. Not folks personally attacking councilors, nor councilors dismissing aggrieved citizens. Instead of political adversaries using this tragic situation, let’s combine all our efforts to deal with an unprecedented and highly challenging situation.

I’m inviting citizens to discuss this on radio – with us and LCPD Chief Jeremy Story. (Unlike Pili, he’ll be here. For a long time, I believe. And hope.) I also hope the city schedules a work session.

Civil discussion can eliminate some myths, clearly communicate citizens’ real issues, enlighten folks on what laws and practicalities are in our way, and give everyone’s ideas a fair hearing.

Listening is important.

This article originally appeared on Las Cruces Sun-News: Homelessness is a tough problem to solve