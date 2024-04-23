As homelessness surged 70% in Appleton, local groups are inviting people to discuss the issue

Pillars Inc. will provide motel vouchers to people waiting to get into a local shelter.

When Pillars Inc. did their biannual point-in-time count in January to measure the number of people experiencing homelessness during a designated night, it found a shocking increase in the Fox Cities' unhoused population.

Pillars Executive Director Lisa Strandberg said that from January 2023 to January 2024, volunteers saw a 70% increase in the area's homelessness population.

"It's sobering to know that so many of our neighbors are living in such challenging circumstances," Strandberg told The Post-Crescent.

The issue has hit senior populations in the area particularly hard, according to Strandberg, who said there has been a 150% increase of people 62 and older in Pillars' shelters over the past year.

With homelessness populations on the rise, the city of Appleton is partnering with local nonprofits to try to find potential solutions.

Celebrate Diversity Fox Cities, Common Ground and the city are organizing group conversations with people who are experiencing, working with or witnessing homelessness in the Fox Cities in an effort to better understand the issue.

There will be five group conversations between April and June, with the first starting Wednesday.

"It's a very important issue so we want to help both raise awareness and also find out people's perspectives, ideas and experiences," Celebrate Diversity facilitator Sharon Bowen told The Post-Crescent.

A growing interest to address Appleton's homelessness problem

Appleton Community Health Supervisor Breanna Mekuly said she noticing an uptick of interest in addressing homelessness last year when downtown businesses asked city officials how they could help unhoused people living downtown.

In an effort for business owners to talk about the issue in more depth, the city organized a summit on homelessness last spring.

What was intended to be small conversations with business owners ended up bringing in around 200 people from local businesses, government agencies and nonprofits — vastly exceeding the city's expectations.

The large turnout and interest in the issue proved to city officials that this was a topic residents wanted to address, according to Meluky, who helped organize the summit.

"The community is looking for ways to get involved with individuals who are experiencing poverty and homelessness," Mekuly said. "They want to be supportive, they want a plan to address the issue."

Local organizations want to learn more about homelessness

Celebrate Diversity Fox Cities, Common Ground Fox Cities and the City of Appleton are hosting community conversations on homelessness.

Over the next three months, Housing Conversations to Inspire Change will bring together people in small groups to share their experiences and perspectives on homelessness in the Fox Cities with each other.

"We would like to get as diverse a group as possible at all of these conversations," Bowen said. "We welcome people who work with people without housing and people who have personal lived experience with it."

While the conversations are intended to provide exposure and increase knowledge on the issue, Bowen said people will not be required to share experiences being homeless if they choose not to.

"We try to provide a neutral, supportive environment for those conversations to happen," she said. "It's up to each person to share what they feel comfortable with."

There will be five total events lasting two hours each. The event is free to attend but interested people must RSVP.

The group conversations will take place between April and June at the following times and locations:

6:30 to 8:30 p.m. April 24 at Kaleidoscope Academy commons, 318 E Brewster St., Appleton.

6 to 8 p.m. April 30 at Alliance Church, 2693 Grand Chute Blvd., Appleton.

9:30 to 11:30 a.m. May 11 at Fox Valley Technical College in room 170. FVTC is at 1825 N. Bluemound Drive.

6 to 8 p.m. May 29 at the Neenah Public Library in the Shattuck Community Room. The library is at 240 E. Wisconsin Ave.

6:30 to 8:30 p.m. June 13 at Fox Valley Technical College in room 170.

Community Conversations hope to give insight on possible next steps

Following the community conversations, facilitators plan to meet with city officials to discuss common concerns and perspectives that came out of the talks in hopes of formulating some next steps the city can take to help the city's unhoused populations.

Bowen hopes these conversations will show ways residents and city officials can better support unhoused people and provide services to those in need.

For Mekuly, its about helping Appleton gain a wider understanding about the issue and ideas for possible solutions.

A main takeaway from the summit, according to Mekuly, was a desire for Appleton to create a community plan for addressing homelessness. But because the summit didn't include the voices of people experiencing the issue, the city wanted to talk with more diverse groups on how to adress the issue.

"To see these conversations continue and to have voices from all different sectors of the community is so important," Strandberg said. "Homelessness is not an issue that any one sector can solve alone."

