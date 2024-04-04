Homelessness, housing money a sticking point in California's early budget talks

California lawmakers and Gov. Gavin Newsom continue negotiations on how to handle the state's significant budget shortfall. Budget talks typically ramp up in the summer, but they're happening now to make tweaks to the current budget year and soften the impact of the financial hole. This is referred to as "early budget action." Democratic leaders, including Newsom and those in the Assembly and Senate, have all agreed that action should make about a $17 billion dent in the deficit that could reach up to $73 billion. The governor and State Senators agree on an early action plan but leaked budget documents provided to KCRA 3 show Democrats in the Assembly are holding out.

