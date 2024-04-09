Homelessness advocate attacked, assaulted by homeless woman

DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — A homeless advocate says she is still recovering from her injuries weeks after an attack at her homeless services facility in Decatur.

Sue Terrell of Hands Across Decatur (HAD) sustained multiple injuries after she was first attacked inside the facility by a woman who came in looking for services. She says when she finally received assistance and managed to get her attacker outside, the assault did not stop.

Hunter Pepper exits council meeting during public comments

“She got me three more times in the face and the head and the DPD (Decatur Police Department) showed up and we called 911,” Terrell said.

Terrell told News 19 that she went to the hospital with a concussion and facial bruises.

“And a good-sized black eye. I didn’t go down and I didn’t hit her back,” she explained.

Terrell says the day of the attack, her morning, started as it has for the past 12 years. She opens the door for folks in need at the HAD facility.

YOUR PHOTOS: Views of the eclipse from across Tennessee Valley, path of totality

Terrell says it all happened after she asked the woman to leave the facility because of unruly behavior.

The man who came to aid Terrell, declining to reveal his name, said HAD is one of the main privately-owned homeless facilities in Morgan County where there are no homeless services for the population.

“You can leave with some food if you need it and you can get clothes if you need it because of Sue,” said the man. “All you have to do is abide by the rules because there are more people out here that need things,” he said.

After providing services to the woman Terrell said the attack felt like a betrayal but she hopes that the woman can get the help that she needs.

“She needs help and a lot of people on the street and people who are not on the street just need some mental health care,” said Terrell.

The woman remains in the Morgan County jail.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.