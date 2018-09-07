Homeless Veteran Will Get $400,000 Raised for Him No Matter What, GoFundMe Promises

The homeless veteran fighting for the $400,000 raised for him by a Philadelphia couple will get the full amount, GoFundMe said Thursday.

The homeless veteran fighting for the $400,000 raised for him by a New Jersey couple will get the full amount, GoFundMe announced Thursday.

Johnny Bobbitt gave his last $20 to stranded motorist Katie McClure in Philadelphia last fall. McClure and partner Mark D’Amico then set up a fundraiser alongside her partner out of gratitude. But after the couple allegedly withheld much of the $400,000 from Bobbitt, he took the case to court.

Bobbitt has accused McClure and D’Amico of spending the money on themselves, including alleged lavish holidays and designer handbags. On Thursday, police opened an investigation of the couple and searched their home.

GoFundMe, the site where the money was raised, said it had given $20,000 to Bobbitt to give assistance during the investigation. The company also pledged that Bobbitt would get all of his money – even if it cannot be recovered from McClure and D’Amico.

“Johnny will be made whole, and we’re committing that he’ll get the balance of the funds that he has not yet received or benefited from. GoFundMe’s goal has always been to ensure Johnny gets [the] support he deserves,” the site said in a statement.

“We are working with law enforcement officials to ensure Johnny receives all of the funds raised on his behalf. While we assist law enforcement with their ongoing investigation, GoFundMe is also working with Johnny’s legal team to ensure he’s receiving support while the remaining funds are being recovered,” the statement continued.

“I wish it didn’t come to this,” said Bobbitt, of the court case, back in August. “I hate that it came to this.”