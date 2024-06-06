Homeless - and others - say Worcester must have a day resource center

WORCESTER — Rachel McMorris is homeless, and “horrific” is how she described what Worcester is doing to help those like her who don't have a permanent place to live.

Rachel McMorris and Calon Milan, who are homeless, sit on the front steps at St. John's Catholic Church on Temple Street early Wednesday morning.

She's not the only one critical of the city's level of support when it comes to the homeless community.

"The homeless are shunned upon," said Joseph Brooks, who has lived on the streets of Worcester for the past 13 years. "They automatically think we're junkies."

McMorris and Brooks offered their perspectives recently in the area of St. John’s Church, a spot teaming with people who grabbed a hot breakfast at the church’s St. Francis Xavier Center soup kitchen and food pantry.

Joseph Brooks

While McMorris feels lucky because she has a place to sleep at a women’s drop-in shelter in Worcester, the daytime hours present a major challenge. The shelter has rules that mandate McMorris must be out from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., a 12-hour stretch that leaves her on the streets hunting for support services.

“Most definitely, we need a place during the day that needs to offer basic comforts,” said McMorris.

Day resource center needed in Worcester

A so-called day resource center could offer those comforts, but the city’s efforts to establish one have, so far, come up empty.

The city is working on it, said City Manager Eric D. Batista in his recent State of the City speech.

Batista’s office declined a request to interview the city manager about efforts to bring such a center to Worcester. A Batista spokesman said in an email there are no updates, and the city is working to find a location.

State Sen. Michael Moore, D-Millbury, said he’s had discussions with city leaders over the past two years about bringing a day resource center to Worcester, but the challenge is finding the right location. If it happens, Moore said state funds could help pay for it.

“The perception from the public, whenever you locate a social service organization or human services entity in any neighborhood, whether it’s a business or residents, people have concerns,” said Moore. “But a lot of the concerns are unfounded.”

Quincy: a model for Worcester?

One Massachusetts community that could serve as a blueprint for Worcester to opening a day resource center.

Quincy, half the size of Worcester’s 207,000 residents, has a day resource center, and city officials toured it to get a close look, said Dr. Matilde Castiel, Worcester’s commissioner of Health and Human Services. Castiel said her entire department and Batista made the trip, and Castiel thinks what Quincy is doing could work in Worcester.

Volunteers at the St. Francis Xavier Center soup kitchen and food pantry prepare breakfast sandwiches for the morning meal.

A nonprofit in that city converted its nighttime emergency shelter for adults into a housing resource center that is open 24 hours daily. It’s located on city-owned land with a 99-year lease, said John Yazwinski, president and chief executive officer of FatherBills & MainSpring, the nonprofit that runs the Quincy operation.

It opened late last year, and while the shelter is part of the operation, there are a host of services during daytime hours for the homeless and those at risk of becoming homeless. They include a community lunch program, a licensed health care clinic, job and housing programs, a library and support groups.

The goal is to give people resources so they can end their homelessness as quickly as possible.

“We’re treating this like medical triage,” said Yazwinski. “We try to match the right intervention. It’s a new model. It’s about experiences and preventing homelessness. It’s more cost effective.”

'Absolutely can work for Worcester'

Quincy’s day resource center cost $13 million to build, paid for by a combination of private and state funds. It also has 30 units of permanent housing, and Castiel said the model “absolutely can work for Worcester.”

City officials have discussed the concept, according to Castiel, but the details of how to make it happen haven’t been worked out. “The city is highly impressed with the model, and would love to have something similar,” she said.

Why Worcester doesn’t have a center comes down to finding the right location, said Castiel. That can encompass many challenges, including getting neighborhood buy-in.

“People need to understand the need to take care of folks who are homeless,” said Castiel. “We all have had bad luck in our lives. We need to be able to support one another. That’s my request to the community.”

NIMBY is an issue

Worcester officials inside City Hall and the city's homeless advocates have the will to bring a day resource center to Worcester, said Castiel, but some neighborhoods aren’t comfortable with having a place that serves the homeless in their backyard.

"NIMBY (not in my backyard) has been the case all along,” said Castiel.

To combat it, Yazwinski said community outreach can ease concerns from neighbors.

FatherBills & MainSpring is building a shelter and housing resource center for the homeless in Brockton on a former national guard site that’s patterned after its Quincy operation. The nonprofit initially encountered neighborhood opposition, but Yazwinski said there were community meetings to bring concerns out into the open. Support from local and state lawmakers representing Brockton also helped pave the way to move forward.

The Brockton development cost approximately $20 million, split between the cost of the day resource center and 30 units of permanent housing. Private donations funded half the total amount, with the rest coming from the state and federal American Rescue Plan Act dollars that flowed into Brockton and Plymouth County.

Any discussions about resources for the homeless, including a day resource center, will include public safety, and rightfully so, said Castiel, as some homeless have drug addiction that is conducted in public view. Castiel also noted some homeless resist efforts to enter shelters and treatment programs. However, the work must continue, said Castiel, to get the homeless the resources they need to treat their addictions, find employment and get their lives back on track.

Another potential model for Worcester

Cambridge is another community that could serve as a working example of how to open and operate a day resource center in Worcester.

On the Rise was founded in 1995 and today operates out of a Victorian home in Cambridge that the organization bought in 2001.

“We’ve certainly benefited from tremendous community support,” said Delphene Mooney, executive director at On the Rise.

The organization grew out of needs expressed by homeless women in Cambridge, said Mooney. They wanted more than an overnight shelter that didn’t offer day services, like counseling for mental health and substance use challenges. Plus, finding affordable housing was a challenge.

Today, the organization serves roughly 500 people yearly, including up to 30 on average daily in the Victorian house. Services have expanded over the years to include showers, clothing, family style meals, and common areas to relax. A team of community advocates helps tackle more complex goals.

A diverse population is served, including transgender and nonbinary clients, while the majority of those who receive services are cisgender women, said Mooney.

Community opposition hasn’t been an issue, said Mooney. On the Rise is known in the neighborhood, but there are no signs to identify it. The goal is to be good neighbors and blend in.

"It’s a balance of being actively engaged with the neighborhood, as well as a beautiful feature like any home in this neighborhood. It served us well. There are no conflicts," said Mooney.

Prudent long-term financial planning is also part of the strategy.

“We’re not going anywhere. We’re well positioned to take care of the property,” said Mooney. On the Rise has an operating budget of $2.3 million this year, with 75% of the organization's historically coming from private donations. Public dollars round out the budget.

When asked what advice she would give Worcester to open a day resource center, Mooney said a community must examine its values and decide which ones to invest in.

“It’s about the dignity of people,” she said. "The advice I would share is the measure of a community is how well it treats the people who are most vulnerable."

Worcester's Board of Health weighs in

The topic of a day resource center came up recently during Castiel’s report to the city’s Board of Health on Worcester’s homeless community. Some board members asked Castiel why it’s been so difficult for the city to have one.

Places like the former Registry of Motor Vehicles building on Main Street that has served as a temporary emergency homeless shelter and the long-vacant Worcester Memorial Auditorium in Lincoln Square were mentioned by the board as possible landing spots for a day resource center.

Castiel told the board the state owns the RMV building, not the city. The building was vacant before it became a temporary shelter last winter, and board member Gary Rosen wondered why the state wants a vacant building instead of Worcester using it as a day resource center. Castiel told Rosen it’s a “political discussion.”

It’s also expensive to fix up any property to make it suitable for such a center, said Castiel. Another impediment, said Castiel, is some neighborhoods don’t want a center in their backyard that serves the homeless.

Castiel choked up when she told the board that everyone in Worcester needs to understand that the homeless are part of the city and everyone needs to step up to help them.

Real-world perspective

John Haffty speaks from experience when it comes to why Worcester doesn't have a day resource center.

Haffty was on the board of directors when Net of Compassion, a social service organization in the city, offered to buy the former headquarters building of the Providence and Worcester Railroad on Hammond Street and turn it into a day resource center. However, Net of Compassion pulled out of the deal, said Haffty, because of concerns that environmental contamination at the site could impact ground water at nearby properties.

The former headquarters of the Providence and Worcester Railroad at 75 Hammond St.

Haffty grew up in Grafton Hill, lives in Shrewsbury and said he’s had discussions with Worcester officials and nonprofits to find a suitable location for a center.

Plenty of old warehouses and abandoned buildings in isolated parts of the city could work, said Haffty, but there’s usually something about the property that ends the effort. For example, Haffty said officials were considering a property near Worcester Regional Airport, but the problem was how to get the homeless there to use the site.

City leadership is supportive of setting up a day resource center, said Haffty, but locking down a location is the rub.

“There is universal agreement for the need for a day resource center. The challenge is finding the spot where it could be placed," said Haffty.

Long overdue

Brooks, who has been homeless in Worcester for over a decade, believes the city is way overdue to have its own day resource center.

"Oh God, yes, it's needed," said Brooks. "If it existed, we would use it to the best of our ability to learn job skills and have reunification in society in a good way."

