Homeless man ‘terrorized’ communities in 2 states after allegedly killing 3 family members during crime spree

A Fallsington, Pennsylvania homeless man who allegedly killed three people in his home state before fleeing across state lines into New Jersey now faces serious charges, including murder and gun-related crimes, in both states.

Andre Gordon Jr., 26, is accused of shooting and killing his 52-year-old stepmother, Karen Gordon, and 13-year-old sister, Kera Gordon, inside a Falls Township home on Saturday morning. At the time of the shooting, there were three other people inside the home who were able to hide from the alleged gunman.

He then went to another home in the area and allegedly shot and killed 25-year-old Taylor Daniel, who was the mother of his two children. Four others inside the home survived.

One of the survivors, Daniel’s mother, was injured when she was bludgeoned by his gun but is expected to survive, according to Bucks County District Attorney Jennifer Schorn.

Andre Gordon, 26, is the suspect in shootings that killed three people in Falls Township, Pennsylvania. He is believed to be driving a stolen vehicle, according to police.

Officers with the Falls Township Police Department were dispatched to reports of a shooting on Viewpoint Lane in Levittown, Pennsylvania, at about 8:50 a.m. When investigators arrived, they learned Gordon allegedly shot and killed his stepmother and sister, who lived at the residence.

Just after 9 a.m., Gordon went to the second location on Edgewood Lane, where he allegedly shot and killed Taylor, before fleeing the scene.

Nearly 12 minutes later, the suspect is accused of carjacking a victim at gunpoint in the parking lot of a Dollar General on Bristol Pike in Morrisville, Pennsylvania.

A SWAT team is seen at a residence in Trenton, New Jersey where the suspected shooter barricaded himself and took hostages, according to police.

The vehicle Gordon stole was a 2016 dark gray Honda CRV with a Pennsylvania license plate, which was located at about 11:40 a.m., unoccupied, on Miller Street in Trenton, New Jersey, police said.

New Jersey Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin said in a press release that Gordon allegedly carjacked a vehicle in Trenton before going to Falls Township and committing the shootings.

When he returned to Trenton, Platkin’s release read, he entered a home on Phillips Avenue and was apprehended on New York Avenue at about 5 p.m.

FBI resources were on standby while the ATF, NJSP, Mercer County Rapid Response Team, and Mercer County Homicide Task Force assisted the Trenton Police Department with apprehending Gordon.

"The string of violent acts that took place yesterday, allegedly at the hands of a single armed individual, alarmed and terrorized communities in Bucks and Mercer counties," Platkin said. "It is the latest in a horrific litany of illustrations of how illegal guns and assault rifles can empower one aggrieved and disturbed actor to do immense damage and leave a trail of tragedies in their wake."

Pennsylvania authorities charged Gordon with three counts each of first- and second-degree murder; two counts of burglary of overnight accommodations resulting in bodily injury; two counts of aggravated assault; robbery of a motor vehicle; unlawful restraint of a minor or parent; discharging a firearm into an occupied structure; theft; unlawful restraint; possession of an instrument of crime; making a terroristic threat; simple assault; and eight counts of recklessly endangering another person.

In New Jersey, he faces a whole slew of other charges including first-degree carjacking; second-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose; second-degree unlawful possession of an assault firearm; third-degree unlawful possession of a firearm without a serial number; third-degree receiving stolen property; fourth-degree unlawful possession of large-capacity ammunition magazines; and fourth-degree possession of hollow-point ammunition.

A map showing where Falls Township, Pennsylvania is located.

"Yesterday’s events are a profound tragedy and a shock that instilled fear in many residents in two states," J. Stephen Ferketic, director of the New Jersey Division of Criminal Justice said. "Thankfully, they ended with the apprehension of the suspect without further gunfire. We will work closely with our partners in Bucks County to ensure that the defendant answers for his alleged crimes in both Trenton and Falls Township."

Gordon is currently being held at the Mercer County Correction Center.

The Bucks County St. Patrick's Day Parade was canceled due to the shelter-in-place order and several local businesses were temporarily closed, FOX 29 Philadelphia reported.

Falls Township is located about 28 miles northeast of Philadelphia.

Fox News Digital's Chris Pandolfo and Brie Stimson contributed to this report.





