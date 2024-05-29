Homeless man hit and killed by CSX train last month was drunk, report states

A Marion County Sheriff's Office report states that the 60-year-old man who was hit and killed by a CSX train last month in southeast Ocala was drunk and did not move off the tracks despite repeated warnings.

Detective Jordyn Batts said in her report a video of the April 18 incident shows a man and woman walking with their bicycles on the west side of the tracks. Ahead of the man and woman was another man, later identified as Charles William Smith, who was sitting on the west side of the tracks.

Though Smith was sitting up, he was slumped and appeared to be intoxicated, according to the report. The train was traveling at 37.8 mph and its horn was blowing consistently. Smith did not look up or make any attempt to move or get off the tracks, Batts wrote. Smith was hit and the train stopped.

An autopsy report lists the cause of death as multiple blunt force injuries, and the manner of death was ruled an accident. Smith's blood-alcohol content was 0.241. For DUI cases, the state's legal limit is 0.08.

File picture of CSX officials working on train tracks.

Smith's family members were notified about the results, the report notes.

Batts interviewed one of Smith's children, a daughter, about her father. The woman said she saw her father two years ago, when he was working and doing well. After that, she said, he began drinking. The last time she spoke to him was about a year ago.

Smith's daughter told the detective her father had severe heart problems. When he was intoxicated, he sometimes made suicidal comments. Although Smith has an Ocala address, detectives said he was homeless.

Batts separately spoke with the train's conductor and engineer. They said they saw two people with bicycles in front of them. They blew the horn to get them out of the way, which the duo did. As the train moved along, the conductor and engineer said they saw a third person on the tracks. The individual did not move or look up and the train hit the person, according to the report.

In the report, a CSX official told Batts company policy states the conductor and engineer would get several days off so they can process what happened.

The detective spoke to one of the two people, a woman, who was walking with their bicycles before the crash. The woman said she saw Smith in the area and he lived at the homeless camp not far from where he was hit. The area where Smith was hit was between the 3600 and 3700 blocks of South Pine Avenue (U.S. 441.) She said the last time she saw the victim was a few days before the crash and he was complaining of pneumonia.

Deputies recovered hot dogs and beer close to Smith's body.

Report: Final report: Pedestrian death on Ocala train tracks has been classified as accidental

According to the Federal Railroad Administration, there were 11 deaths and 13 people injured in 21 railroad incidents in Marion County from 2014 through the first half of 2023.

Since then, there have been two train deaths: A July 4 crash that killed 48-year-old Robert Counts, a transient, near Parkside Gardens Apartments in Ocala; and an Aug. 10 crash that killed John Andrew Anderson, 33, of Ocala, in the 1900 block of Northeast 19th Avenue.

Contact Austin L. Miller at austin.miller@starbanner.com

This article originally appeared on Ocala Star-Banner: Authorities said homeless man hit and killed by train was impaired