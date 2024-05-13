Homeless man charged with attempted murder in connection with Saturday stabbing
LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Deputies arrested a homeless man in connection with a Saturday morning incident in 600 block of Berlin St. that left one man injured, officials said.
Joshua Robles, 18, is charged with attempted second degree murder, authorities said. He is listed as homeless by the LPSO.
Deputies responded to a reported stabbing around 5:15 a.m. Saturday and found an unidentified man suffering from multiple cuts and stab wounds. He was taken to a local medical facility for treatment.
Robles was subsequently arrested and booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center. Bond details were not released.
This case remains under investigation.
