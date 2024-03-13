Homeless campers booted from Foster Park

Mar. 13—Clarkston police issued trespassing citations this week at Foster Park to seven people who were allegedly not abiding by the city's camping ordinance.

Police Chief Joel Hastings said his officers have spent the past month "warning, educating and assisting" homeless individuals about the camping ordinance adopted by the city of Clarkston in February. Since then, officers have responded to multiple complaints at Foster Park, from neighbors and people staying there.

On Monday morning, Clarkston Officer Brad Peters ticketed several people because they were allegedly violating city regulations.

Dylan "Montana" Evenson, 31, John "Cowboy" Parke, 45, Richard Barker, 37, Alexandra Darrington, 23, Evette Leroy, 54, Michael Reiland, 28, and Richard Risley, 37, were reportedly camping at Foster Park past the curfew, according to police reports.

Unhoused individuals are allowed to sleep at Foster Park from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. However, they cannot remain in their tents throughout the day in the park, which is near churches, residences and a school along Diagonal and 10th streets.

During the past month, numerous fights, thefts, barking dogs, vagrancy and other issues have been reported at the park.

Asotin County District Court Judge Tina Kernan will be on the bench for the defendants' first hearing. The judge can ultimately determine whether those individuals are prohibited from camping at Foster Park in the future.

Washington state trespassing charges are all misdemeanors or gross-misdemeanors, meaning they are punishable by up to either 90 days in jail and a $1,000 fine for a misdemeanor, or up to one year in jail and a $5,000 fine for a gross-misdemeanor.

On Tuesday morning, several homeless advocates were on the scene at 6 a.m. to assist unhoused people with removing garbage and personal belongings before the 7 a.m. deadline.

About seven or eight people are now staying at Foster Park, following the closure of a much larger camp near Walmart. Close to 75 people previously gathered in the port commercial area.

After the city discovered it was private property, the camp was disbanded, and the council adopted an ordinance detailing where people could sleep on public property. The city's intent is to follow Martin v. Boise court rulings, officials said. That case says people are allowed to sleep in public areas if shelters aren't available.

Foster Park is the only place within city limits that is specified in Clarkston's ordinance where camping is allowed. The regulations have been shared with the homeless population, officials said.

The homeless issue in Lewiston-Clarkston Valley continues to be a hot topic at public meetings and on social media. Clarkston officials are in the process of responding to a recent letter from an attorney with the Northwest Justice Project, which was written on behalf of homeless individuals and asks for modifications to the camping ordinance.

The city is consulting with legal counsel before issuing a public statement about the attorney's letter.

Sandaine can be reached at kerris@lmtribune.com.