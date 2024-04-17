Homeland security department launches campaign to combat online child exploitation
The effort offers practical tips on spotting the signs of online grooming and abuse so kids don't have to feel embarrassed about it.
The effort offers practical tips on spotting the signs of online grooming and abuse so kids don't have to feel embarrassed about it.
The Flyers needed to empty their net with the score tied against the Capitals in order to keep their playoff hopes alive.
A data scraper is selling information on what it claims to be 600 million Discord users. A report from 404 Media details Spy Pet, an online service that gathers, stores and sells troves of information from the social platform.
Chime is a San Francisco-based fintech company offering a handful of low-cost online banking products and services. Read our review of Chime Bank to find out if it’s the right place for your money.
"I'm not here today because I want to be here," Boeing whistleblower Sam Salehpour said at the beginning of his testimony. "I'm here because I felt compelled to come forward. … I have serious concerns.”
CommentSold, the e-commerce tech startup that provides web and video tools to online retailers, launched a new generative AI-powered tool on Wednesday that can sift through livestreamed footage and generate short product explainer videos for sellers to post to their website, app and social media platforms. The tool also uses speech recognition to generate captions.
Fred Zinkie examines two pitchers to deal while their value is trending up and a few others it's worth trying to acquire.
There are more affordable EV options than ever before. Here are the cheapest electric cars on sale in 2024.
A law that gives spy agencies a "back door" to track Americans' activities is due to expire. Many lawmakers want to limit its scope or even let it die.
Sneak peek: A top-rated laptop for an unreal $390 — that's 70% off — and $89 AirPods.
Nearly 25,000 Amazon shoppers are reporting less foot pain thanks to these comfy cuties.
Boston Dynamics has revealed an all-electric version of its Atlas robot that looks even more dexterous and agile than previous models.
We bring you the 10 features we like best on new cars. They might not be make or break, but if they're available on a car, we would add them.
Bill Belichick's former boss Robert Kraft reportedly tanked his chances of getting hired as the Falcons head coach.
The biggest news stories this morning: NASA confirms its space trash pierced Florida man’s roof, A Netflix true crime documentary may have used AI-generated images of a real person, Insta360’s X4 camera is the first 8K 360-degree video.
WhatsApp has announced All, Groups and Unread Chat Filters for users.
Royce Freeman is now the most experienced running back on the Cowboys’ roster after Tony Pollard’s departure.
Social media and easy access to credit are causing Gen Z to massively overspend.
Stay cool all spring and summer in this flattering staple, beloved by nearly 17,000 five-star fans.
Set time limits, buy your kid a "dumb phone": What parents can do to limit their children's social media use.
First-round picks like Caitlin Clark, Cameron Brink and Kamilla Cardoso dominate post-WNBA Draft conversations, but plenty of talent trickled down to the second and third rounds.