Homeland Security investigating multiple sports stores in NEPA

28/22 NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Homeland Security is investigating sports stores in the Viewmont Mall and Wyoming Valley Mall, officials reported.

On Wednesday investigators with the Homeland Security Department stated they conducted a law enforcement operation at Sports Fever inside the Viewmont Mall.

Investigators were seen taking out multiple boxes from the store, however, what’s inside of them is unknown at this time.

Homeland Security agents brought the boxes out of the mall and loaded them into a truck.

The Viewmont Mall has not confirmed anything with us at this time.

It’s unclear exactly what Homeland Security is investigating.

Homeland Security has confirmed that a similar incident is happening at a sports store in the Wyoming Valley Mall.

This is an ongoing investigation and law enforcement cannot comment any further. 28/22 News will update you with the latest as it is released.

