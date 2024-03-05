Homeland Security conducting investigation at St. Cloud home

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security said it was conducting an investigation Tuesday at a home in St. Cloud.

The home is on Countryside View Drive near Canoe Creek Road and Pine Tree Drive.

“This is part of an ongoing investigation,” a DHS spokesman said.

The agency provided no other details on the investigation.

See a map of the home below:

