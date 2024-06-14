'My Homeboy manatee': Charges dropped for St. James City man accused of harassing animal

Three "long" years after a Saint James City man was arrested, accused of harassing his "Homeboy" manatee, the state has dropped all charges.

"I call him my Homeboy manatee as he still likes to hang out near my home," Gary Stone, 71, wrote in a statement sent to The News-Press. "He came to visit me on the same day I went looking for survivors a month after [Hurricane] Ian."

Stone claimed he was doing informal research, according to his arrest report. He was charged with harassing West Indian manatees in Lee County and for possessing a juvenile loggerhead sea turtle.

He was released from the Lee County Jail on March 18, 2021, on $10,000 bond, records indicate. The charges were downgraded to misdemeanor offenses in August 2023. The final charges were dropped June 5.

The FWC said it received numerous complaints over several years in reference to Stone’s activities.

Three "long" years after Gary Stone, 71, of Saint James City, was arrested, accused of harassing his "Homeboy" manatee, the state has dropped all charges.

On May 21, 2020, a search warrant was served at Stone’s Coconut Drive home in Saint James City.

The images and videos were found at the home showing interactions with manatees, the arrest affidavit shows. The 25 violations were depicted among approximately 88,000 pictures and videos including thousands of pictures and videos of manatees on electronic devices Stone used.

The FWC arrest affidavit said Stone also told investigators that he recorded the videos and posted them on his Facebook page. Stone said the feet, hands, and legs seen on the videos were his.

During the investigation at his home, Stone told authorities he has been doing research for the last 10 years and said he had a bachelor of science in biological sciences with honors from the Florida Institute of Technology, as well as a master of science in agriculture from the University of Florida, according to court documents.

Stone said he did not have a marine biology degree.

He also said, "No, not yet," when asked if he had posted anything in a scientific journal.

When asked if he has ever been issued a permit by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service or the FWC, Stone said: "No, I don’t want them, I don’t need them. I am retired, I don’t need to do formal research where I am associated with a university. I do informal research, I am retired, I don’t have to, you know, have any supervision over informal research."

Convicted of double homicide: Wade Wilson convicted of all counts in 2019 murders of Kristine Melton, Diane Ruiz

Review of digital data did not find any digital word documents, excel documents, PowerPoint slideshows which had any research, data or any research papers created or written by Stone.

The arrest warrant also said that there were videos and photos that showed Stone possessed a juvenile loggerhead sea turtle Sept. 2, 2019.

Authorities said there was no evidence that Stone was issued a FWC Marine Turtle Permit nor listed as authorized personnel on a FWC Marine Turtle Permit.

Officials added that Stone’s interactions were considered harassment and a violation of the federal Marine Mammal Protection act.

The clearance of Stone's charges comes after Stone on March 4 filed a motion to dismiss the case. On May 1, Lee County Judge Devin George denied that motion to dismiss based on constitutional vagueness.

In the ruling, George wrote that while the court agreed with Stone that much of the statute contains "vague" and "undefined" language, Stone's "repeated interactions" with manatees could "potentially be considered" to have "disturbed the manatees."

George's order said the definition given by the state's expert, Denise Boyd, that any "touching" of manatee is per se is harassment is not the law.

"In effect, in my attorney's words, I have been the subject of a witch hunt since the FWC first came to visit me because I published the picture I have attached to this email," Stone said of a photograph of him sitting by the water, next to Homeboy. "All of my interactions with manatees for the last 12 years are the result of the manatees choosing to do so. And I will insist you note that it has never before been documented."

Tomas Rodriguez is a Breaking/Live News Reporter for the Naples Daily News and The News-Press. You can reach Tomas at TRodriguez@gannett.com or 772-333-5501. Connect with him on Threads @tomasfrobeltran, Instagram @tomasfrobeltran and Facebook @tomasrodrigueznews.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Florida man accused of harassing 'homeboy' manatee has charges dropped