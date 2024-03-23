New home for women dealing with substance abuse opens in Kansas City
'You can feel Erin's presence.' New home for women dealing with substance abuse opens in Kansas City
'You can feel Erin's presence.' New home for women dealing with substance abuse opens in Kansas City
The Chiefs gave L'Jarius Sneed the franchise tag this offseason.
The Walsh sisters are putting on a show at the NCAA championships.
Audi Crooks led the Cyclones to the second-largest comeback win in the history of the NCAA women’s tournament.
Sabelenka faced one of her best friends in her return to the court.
Now that the doc is out, former cast members of Dan Schneider’s Nickelodeon shows are reacting to its revelations.
Marijuana exposure is on the rise among pets, and there are several ways they can ingest the drug. Here's what to do if that happens.
Been meaning to cut the cord and eliminate that cable bill? This genius gadget can do just that — and it's 40% off.
Florida scored 100 points on Friday. It wasn't enough.
Louisville fans don't have much to cheer for these days. But they had plenty to cheer against on Thursday.
One doorbell to rule them all! 156,000+ fans call this gadget a 'a good investment for safety and protection.'
Marley Dias, Daniella Pierson and Shilpa Yarlagadda discussed their businesses and projects at Marie Claire's Power Play event.
Opening a credit card with your existing bank may be simple, but it can pay more over the long-term to explore all your available card options.
The 'Real Housewives' star is among 47,000 devotees, who praise their breathability and secure fit.
The 20-year-old will have to wait to make his major-league debut.
Since September, the U.S. government has faced a partial shutdown fives times. The Senate had about twelve hours on Friday to approve a $1.2 trillion package to fully fund the government that was approved by the House earlier in the day. Here's why it keeps happening.
U.S. News & World Report names its 9 Best Cars for Families in 2024. Toyota secured three wins, the Chrysler Pacifica gets its first Minivan category win.
The prospect of a reversal from interest-rate hikes continues to buoy investors' spirits.
Several gunmen opened fire at a popular concert hall on the outskirts of Moscow, Russian state news agencies reported Friday.
The Sofia by Sofia Vergara Swim line is stocked with curve-hugging styles that you'll want to wear all season long.
Score this all-in-one, must-have cleaning tool for the lowest price on the web.