Home in south Shreveport goes up in flames Monday evening, fire department reports

A house in the 400 block of Goldsberry Circle went up in flames Monday. More than 20 Shreveport Fire units responded.

Orange smoke was billowing above the tree tops Monday, after a home in south Shreveport went up in flames.

A call was made to Caddo Parish 911 just after 6 p.m. when flames and smoke started coming from the garage of a home in the 400 block of Goldsberry Circle. Caddo Fire District 5 and Shreveport Fire Department responded and immediately began fighting the fire.

More than 20 fire units were dispatched to the scene, and the fire was under control just before 8 p.m.

The home suffered significant damage to the roof and the garage. It is unknown at this time what caused the fire or the extent of the damage.

More: Rat infestation leads to closure of Louisiana Air Force Base dining facility

Makenzie Boucher is a reporter with the Shreveport Times. Contact her at mboucher@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: Shreveport Fire Department battles fire at south Shreveport home Monday