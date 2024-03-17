Home sale prices fall in Norfolk County. See how much here

Norfolk County houses cost less in December compared with the previous month, newly released data shows.

The median sale price fell from $661,000 to $634,000, a decrease of 4.1%, according to an analysis by Realtor.com.

Compared to December 2022, the price increased by 1.4%, from $625,000 to $634,000.

The number of recorded sales in Norfolk County dropped by 74.5% from December 2022 to December 2023, from 1,982 to 505.

Realtor.com gets sales data from real estate deeds, resulting in a few months' delay in up-to-date data. The statistics don't include homes currently listed for sale, and aren't directly comparable to listings data.

Looking only at single-family homes, the $672,500 median selling price in Norfolk County was down 3.9% in December from $699,950 the month before. Compared with December 2022, the price was up 4.3%, from $644,950.

Ninety-three single-family homes sold for $1 million or more during the month, compared to 276 in December 2022.

The median sale price for condominiums and townhomes increased from $490,000 in November to $518,750 in December, a 5.9% hike. Compared to December 2022, the price was up 11.6%, from $465,000.

Fifteen​ condominiums or townhomes sold for $1 million or more in December, compared to 98 in December 2022.

In Massachusetts, the median home sale price was $529,916 in December, down 4.8% from $556,673 in November. There were 4,580 recorded sales in the state during December, down 69.5% from 14,990 in December 2022.

Of all residential home sales in Massachusetts, 13.6% sold for at least $1 million in December, up from 10.4% in December 2022.

The median sales price of single-family homes in Massachusetts decreased by 6.9%, from $580,000 in November to $540,000 in December. The price was up 11.3% since December 2022.

Across the state, the median sale price of condominiums and townhomes dropped by 1%, from $500,000 in November to $495,000 in December. The price was up 17.9% from December 2022.

The median home sale price used in this report represents the midway point of all the houses or units listed over the given period of time. The median offers a more accurate view of what's happening in a market than the average sale price, which would mean taking the sum of all sale prices then dividing by the number of homes sold. The average can be skewed by one particularly low or high sale.

