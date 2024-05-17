What is home rule? Why one Peoria-area city won't yet vote on the controversial status

Pekin won't yet be asking its residents if the city should remain a home rule municipality. A resolution to put a referendum on the November general election ballot failed by one vote during a recent Pekin City Council meeting.

The resolution was defeated 4-3, with Pekin Mayor Mary Burress casting the deciding vote. Council members Rick Hilst, Dave Nutter and Lloyd Orrick voted in favor of the action.

“I just don’t think we should put it on as a referendum yet until we educate people,” Burress said.

According to Pekin City Manager John Dossey, areas of impact from a loss of home rule status would include zoning regulations and procedures, annexation and development agreements, taxation, fees, fines, administrative adjudication, and real estate transactions. City staff estimated that eliminating home rule status would result in an annual revenue loss of over $8 million, which Burress said would be "devastating to the city."

The city still has time to revisit the home rule question. The Council has until Aug. 19 to make a final decision on the referendum. Several Council members suggested informing the public about the pros and cons of eliminating home rule through a series of public forums.

What is home rule?

Pekin currently is one of 223 home rule municipalities in Illinois, according to the Illinois Municipal League. Pekin, Peoria, Bloomington and Normal are also home rule communities. A municipality with home rule status can exercise any power and perform any function not prohibited by state law. Non-home rule municipalities can only exercise powers for which express authority is granted by the Illinois General Assembly and Governor.

A municipality whose population is over 25,000 residents automatically gains home rule status. Cities with fewer than 25,001 residents can achieve home rule status through local referendums. Pekin automatically became a home rule government in 1971 because its population was over 25,000 residents.

According to a Northern Illinois study, just four municipalities statewide have eliminated home rule; Lombard, Rockford, Lisle and Villa Park. Dossey said Pekin residents voted down a 1987 referendum to repeal home rule.

Why would Pekin want to remove home rule status?

Hilst made the motion at last month’s meeting to place the item on the agenda. The Council had voted to raise several taxes and fees to address multi-million dollar budget deficits, and Hilst said he received feedback from Pekin residents expressing discontent and disappointment over the increase.

Some of the residents, he added, had brought up the possibility of repealing the city’s home rule status.

“My whole point is not to say we should get rid of it, and it’s not to say we should keep it,” Hilst said. "My whole point is to throw it to the people and let the voters decide.”

City of Pekin Interim Finance Director Bob Grogan noted that none of the tax and fee increases passed last month had anything to do with the city’s home rule authority.

“If we did not have home rule authority, those would have been the exact same ordinances,” he said.

