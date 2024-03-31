Home repair grants available for Mobile residents — applications accepted April 1

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The city of Mobile will soon accept applications for home repair grants.

Sylacauga High School coach grateful to be alive, resumes family vacation after being stranded in the Gulf

According to a Facebook post, applications are opening for Mobile’s Critical Repair Grant Program.

Officials say the program, made possible through the city’s Community Development Block Grant provided by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, is designed to help homeowners with critical repair needs on their homes.

Eligible repairs through the program include exterior roofing replacement, plumbing, electrical, and HVAC.

To apply, applicants must meet the following eligibility requirements. (See graphic below for income limits.)

Applicants must live in the city limits of Mobile

Applicant must own only one home and provide proof of ownership (deed, tax record, tax receipt)

Applicant must occupy the home and provide proof of occupancy (provide a current power bill and water bill for 2024 and a valid driver’s license)

Applicant household must qualify as low-income and provide proof of income for all household residents (Social Security award letter, two months of paycheck stubs, retirement, or pension statement)

Applicant must provide a copy of the last two months’ bank statements for anyone living in the home over the age of 18 (January and February 2024). Applicants who receive their payments on a pay card or Direct Express Debit Card must provide the January and February 2024 statements for their deposits

Deadly Citronelle car crash: Witness recalls incident — ‘it was a bad scene’

Applications will be accepted Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. starting on April 1, 2024.

Grant applicants are encouraged to bring copies of supporting documentation and not the originals.

Applications must be returned in person at one of the following locations, according to the post.

Levon C. Manzie Neighborhood Resource Center: 110 N. Lafayette St., Mobile, AL 36604

Government Plaza – 5th Floor South Tower: 205 Government Street, Mobile, AL 36602

17 people arrested in ‘Operation Luck of Crichton’: MPD

The post notes that assistance will be provided based on need and is not first-come-first-serve. Applications will be sorted and assessed based on a pre-determined need system.

Officials say processing may take 4-8 weeks, depending on the number of applications submitted.

Homeowners who apply and do not hear back within one year of application are encouraged to reapply during the next open cycle.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.