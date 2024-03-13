The 46th Annual Northern Michigan Home and Outdoor Living Show will take place on March 15 and 16 at North Central Michigan College in Petoskey.

PETOSKEY — The Home Builders Association of Northern Michigan will present the 46th Annual Northern Michigan Home and Outdoor Living Show on March 15 and 16 at North Central Michigan College in Petoskey.

At last year’s show, around 1,000 visitors browsed through more than 70 booths representing a range of home improvement companies and businesses specializing in remodeling, kitchen and bath materials, home systems, decks and landscaping materials.

The Home and Outdoor Living Show will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, March 15 and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 16. Entry tickets are $5 for adults while children age 17 and under are free. The Iron Horse Café on the college’s campus will be open with extended hours on both days.

Families are encouraged to bring their children from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 16 for the free children’s building project by Home Depot.

Show details are available at HomeShowUpNorth.com.

This article originally appeared on The Petoskey News-Review: Home and Outdoor Living Show returns to NCMC March 15 and 16