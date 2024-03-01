Home invasion suspects charged after terrorizing Asian-American homes around King County

Two men have now been charged with multiple counts of burglary in the first degree, assault in the first degree and one count of hate crime after breaking and entering into multiple homes in King County in 2023.

On Jan. 25, 2023, two burglary suspects, Demarcus Maurice Pate, 28, and Javez Paul Tubbz, 31, committed three home invasions in less than two hours, that newly-released court document say, targeted Asian households in Seattle and Renton.

The suspects claimed to be part of the Seattle Police department before forcefully entering the victims’ homes.

Police say between June and August of 2023, there were at least 14 reports involving a group of eight suspects, including Pate and Tubbz, holding people at gunpoint in their own homes, then stealing whatever they could.

Now, they have extensive records and have been in jail since their arrests on separate firearm charges.

They're due to be arraigned on the new hate crime charges on March 7.












