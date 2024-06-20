Home insurance rates will climb higher in Maine than most other states. Blame climate change.

Jun. 20—Maine homeowners are facing the second-largest home insurance rate hike in the country and climate change is to blame, according to an industry analysis.

While Maine is one of the most affordable states for home insurance, premiums are expected to increase 19% this year from an average of $1,322 a year to $1,571, according to Massachusetts insurance analysis firm, Insurify. Only Louisiana is expected to see a higher jump at 23%.

More than a quarter of Maine ratepayers are expected to see their premiums go up.

The rise in insurance costs was cited in the state's latest climate projections, released this week.

The report, The Scientific Assessment of Climate Change and Its Effects in Maine, said the state will see increased weather extremes. Dry periods will become drier and wet periods will get wetter. And winter storms will become more intense.

The Maine Climate Council projects a 1.5-foot relative sea level rise by 2050, which can intensify the impact of coastal storms tenfold.

