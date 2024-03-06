Home Federal to take over U.S. Bank space inside the Centerplace Building

Mar. 5—ROCHESTER — Home Federal announced it has entered into a lease agreement to take over the skyway level office space formerly occupied by U.S. Bank inside the Centerplace Building located on the corner of 1st Ave. and 2nd St. in Rochester.

Home Federal Savings Bank is a local community bank headquartered in Rochester and operates 14 full-service banks in Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Iowa along with loan production officers in Sartell, Minnesota and La Crosse, Wisconsin. Home Federal provides individuals and businesses with a range of banking and financing services. Home Federal is a member of the FDIC and an equal housing lender.

The renovations of the vacant office space within the building will begin soon. Home Federal's current downtown branch, located on the 2nd floor of the 100 1st Ave building near the food court, will relocate to the new space later this year.

"We have been looking to expand our footprint downtown for years and are excited to have a larger and more easily accessible space to better serve our clients who live and work downtown," Home Federal President/CEO Brad Krehbiel said in a news release. "Not only that, our well-known Executive Banking team will have their own exclusive space to better serve the unique needs of their clientele."

It is anticipated that Home Federal will be operational in this space by the last quarter of 2024.