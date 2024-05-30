Home explodes in Dane County, killing 2

Two people were found dead in a home explosion in Dane County on Tuesday night.

The home was on the 4900 block of Capitol View Road, just outside of Middleton. Authorities responded to the explosion at 11 p.m. Tuesday, a media release from the Dane County Sheriff’s Office said.

During the explosion and subsequent fire, neighbors reported hearing gunshots, but the sheriff's office said that it’s believed ammunition in the home was set off during the incident.

The sheriff's office continues to “process the scene to determine the potential cause of the explosion."

Initially, authorities found one person killed in the explosion, but Wednesday, they found a second person dead at the scene.

The sheriff's office said the investigation is ongoing and the identities of the victims would be announced by the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Dane County house explosion kills 2 near Middleton