Home Depot Foundation volunteers spruce up Jacksonville veterans housing

Home Depot Foundation volunteers gather for a group photo at Jacksonville's Ben Singleton Center, where they worked on beautification projects. The center provides transitional housing for homeless veterans.

On a recent Saturday dozens of volunteers converged on Jacksonville's Ben Singleton Center to instill some new life into the nonprofit that provides transitional housing for homeless veterans.

Crews from The Home Depot Foundation and Volunteers of America of Florida, which runs the center, painted, landscaped, replaced damaged fencing and installed gas and charcoal grills and new outdoor dining and seating areas, among other things.

The goal, according to the foundation, was to "provide much-needed enhancements to the center’s outdoor space where veteran residents can … enjoy a peaceful space to heal as they put homelessness behind them." The enhancements will also encourage recreation to help "combat depression and improve overall well-being and self-esteem," according to the foundation.

Faith-based Volunteers of America of Florida provides housing and supportive services for veterans and other people experiencing homelessness, vulnerable seniors and individuals diagnosed with mental health and cognitive conditions.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Homeless veterans center in Jacksonville gets boost from Home Depot