New home construction in Lakota, Larimore, part of initiative to spark rural housing development

Jun. 18—LAKOTA, N.D. — A new initiative by the Red River Community Housing Development Organization (RRCHDO) has broken ground on the first of four new homes being built in Lakota and Larimore to encourage new housing in rural communities, a press release said. The event was held June 13.

The groundbreaking attendees got to add their signatures to wall studs in the two Lakota home projects, which are being done in collaboration with Tommy Gemmill, owner of Gemmill Custom Homes in Fordville. The Larimore homes, the release said, will break ground in July.

"We are happy to be at this stage, making this investment in Lakota's future," said Marcy Douglas, RRCHDO's board chair, at the groundbreaking. "Small-town living offers such a great quality of life. We love our rural communities in the best state and the best region of the best state."

The homes are being built as part of the initiative Spark Build 2024. Its goal, the release said, is to "increase housing production in underserved rural communities at a time when the rural economy is poised for growth" through partnering with communities and investing in the construction of speculative homes, or homes that are built before there is a buyer.

The initiative is part of the response by RRCHDO to the

housing shortage

in northeast North Dakota, which also includes a

rural housing study that is expected to soon be finished

. The Red River Regional Council has also been involved with these efforts.

"Region 4 is on the cusp of extraordinary growth, with businesses expressing a need to hire hundreds of new employees today and longer term," said Dawn Mandt, executive director of the Red River Regional Council. "We need new housing to enable growth."

The Spark Build initiative is also an attempt to encourage private builders to build in rural communities, the release said. There are three barriers identified to getting a builder's interest — perceived risk of building speculative homes in small towns, a smaller profit from building a smaller contract and the appraisal gap in rural communities from little to no new construction. Lisa Rotvold, RRCHDO director, said that the RRCHDO can handle the barriers.

"As a non-profit, we can take on some risk for the greater good that a private builder may not be ready to," she said. "By making this investment in rural communities, we hope to spark the market. Our hope is that the private sector can step in and take it from there."

Funding for the speculative home construction is provided by State Bank of Lakota, First United Bank and the North Dakota Housing Finance Agency's Housing Incentive Fund single family pilot program, the release said. Construction on the Lakota homes is expected to be finished in the fall, while the Larimore homes will be done in February 2025.