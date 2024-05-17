Home Cameras Capture Powerful Storm in Houston Suburb Where Tornado Touched Down

Home security cameras captured dramatic footage of the powerful storm that swept through the Houston area on Thursday, May 16, where weather officials confirmed a tornado touched down.

Video captured on Zerin Dube’s home cameras in the Houston suburb of Cypress shows strong winds knocking over a plant and a chair being blown across the patio.

“Keep in mind that’s a 30lb or so chair,” Dube wrote on X.

Jeff Evans, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service (NWS) in Houston, told local outlet KHOU that a tornado touched down in the Cypress area on Thursday evening.

At least four people died during Thursday’s storms, which left many homes without power, according to reports. Credit: Zerin Dube via Storyful