Can home buyers or sellers in Florida get money back from the Realtor settlement? Find out if you qualify

Thanks to a new $418 million class action settlement, announced Friday, the cost of buying or selling a home may drop and you may be eligible for money back if you sold a home in the last few years.

A class action lawsuit that alleges the National Association of Realtors — the largest professional organization in the U.S. — and four real estate brokerage firms, Re/Max, Anywhere Real Estate, Keller Williams Realty and Homeservices of America, conspired to keep commissions high. A Missouri court found them liable for $1.8 billion in damages last November, and Re/Max and Anywhere settled out of court.

The National Association of Realtors (NAR) continues to deny wrongdoing but they settled last week.

Can I get money from the Realtor lawsuit settlement?

There are several different settlements going on and your eligibility may vary based on when and where you sold a home. For homes sold in Florida, you must have:

Sold a home between March 6, 2015, and Feb. 1, 2024, for the Anywhere and Re/Max settlements or March 6, 2015, and Feb. 1, 2024, for the Keller Williams settlement.

Listed the home on a multiple listing service (MLS)

Paid a commission to any agent or broker

You don't have to have sold a home using Anywhere, Re/Max or Keller Williams to make a claim, but eligible sales through other services are limited to Feb. 1, 2020 through Feb. 1, 2024 (Anywhere and Re/Max settlement) or Oct. 31, 2019, through Feb. 1, 2024 (Keller Williams settlement).

If you sold a home outside of Florida, other date ranges will apply. You can find them at the settlement website's FAQ page. If you're not sure if you qualify, you can contact the Settlement Administrator at 888-995-0207 to find out.

How much can I get from the Realtors settlement?

So far, the settlements for Anywhere/Re/Max and Keller Williams collectively have $208,500,000 available. The proposal for how funds will be allocated has not been submitted to the court yet and payments may depend on how many people file a claim. Administrative costs will also be paid out of the settlement funds.

When can I get money from the Realtors settlement?

The court has not yet approved the settlements, and if it does there may be appeals. Payments would be made after everything is resolved. The court will decide on May 9, 2024.

How do I apply for a settlement in the real estate commission lawsuit?

You must submit a claim form by May 9, 2025.

Forms can be submitted online at www.realestatecommissionlitigation.com. You can also print a claim form at the website and mail it to Burnett et al. v. The National Association of Realtors et al., c/o JND Legal Administration, PO Box 91479, Seattle, WA 98111, or email it to info@RealEstateCommissionLitigation.com.

If you sold multiple homes during the eligible period, you must submit a separate claim for each.

What are the real estate organizations accused of?

The homesellers in the suit allege that the companies "conspired to require home sellers to pay the broker representing the buyer of their homes in violation of federal antitrust law” by including commissions in MLS property listings, which encouraged agents on both sides of the home sale to cooperate in their compensation.

They also said such practices incentivized agents to avoid showing certain listings if the seller's broker was offering a lower commission to the buyer's agent.

A 5%-6% commission split between agents for home sellers and home buyers has become standard practice in home sales. CNN reported that in the average American home sale, which is currently around $417,000, sellers must pay about $25,000 in brokerage fees and that is passed on to the buyer.

The judgment last November was that the companies were liable for $1.8 billion in damages, but under antitrust rules, the final figure could be three times that.

Are the Realtors making any changes in their practices?

The NAR has agreed to new rules.

Agent compensation may not be included on MLS listings

Brokers may not be required to subscribe to MLSs

Buyer agents must enter into written agreements with buyers with full transparency over costs and fees

Home sellers may still negotiate broker commissions on a case-by-case basis. Experts say overall commission prices for a home sale could drop by over 2% or more. The changes could save consumers $20 billion to $30 billion in real estate commissions each year, according to Stephen Brobek, a senior fellow at the Consumer Federation of America.

If the settlement is approved, the changes would take place in mid-July, the NAR said.

