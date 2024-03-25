Home burglaries thought to be related have nearly doubled: SDPD

SAN DIEGO (FOX 5/KUSI) — The San Diego Police Department issued an update Monday on the series of burglaries that have been happening in various neighborhoods in the city.

There have been additional burglaries reported in the Mira Mesa, Rancho Penasquitos and Rancho Bernardo communities, the department said, all of which appear to be related.

On March 8, FOX 5/KUSI previously reported that San Diego police had confirmed 11 related burglary cases in Mira Mesa.

According to a statement by Lieutenant Daniel Meyer Monday, the department is now working on approximately 20 burglary cases in the aforementioned areas.

No additional details about suspects or suspect vehicles have been provided. Police are asking anyone with information about these cases to contact the department or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

