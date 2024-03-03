Home and Away casts Titans star Joshua Orpin as new bad boy

Home and Away spoilers follow.

Home and Away has cast Titans star Joshua Orpin as a new "bad boy" character.

In a recent interview with Australia's Daily Telegraph, the Melbourne-born actor – who plays Superboy in the DC action series – revealed that he'll be relocating to Sydney to star in the soap.

"One of the reasons I was keen to do this gig was because of that, I have worked internationally and I have been quite homesick. Especially over Covid where I wasn't able to come back to Australia even when I wasn't working," he said.

"I really wanted to get stuck into some Aussie shows, film and TV and this came along and I thought it was the perfect opportunity."

Orpin, who is set to make his debut on the show later this year, went on to confirm that his arrival will shake things up in Summer Bay

He also teased some unexpected storylines for his character.

"He is a bit of a bad boy who comes into the show and stirs up some trouble among the Summer Bay locals. He is seemingly one thing on the surface but he has a great depth to him I've had a lot of fun exploring," he explained.

Orpin began his career in Australian mystery series The Doctor Blake Mysteries, before rising to fame on Titans in 2018. He has also starred alongside Dominic Cooper in supernatural series Preacher.

Ahead of Orpin's arrival in the Bay, things have recently heated up in the Eden Fowler disappearance plot — which began on UK screens earlier this week.

Whilst on a camping trip with boyfriend Cash Newman, Eden witnesses a man attempting to bury Remi Carter — who was knocked off his motorbike in a shocking accident.

Eden barely has time to react before she is knocked unconscious and moved into the boot of a car.



Home and Away airs weekdays at 1.45pm on Channel 5, with repeat screenings at 6pm on 5STAR and first look screenings at 6.30pm on 5STAR. Selected classic episodes are available via Prime Video in the UK.

