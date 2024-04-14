Home and Away to air a baby twist for Felicity Newman

Home and Away spoilers follow for UK viewers.

Home and Away's Felicity Newman considers becoming an emergency foster carer for a newborn baby next week.

Felicity does some early research after hearing about her estranged husband Tane Parata's growing attachment to a baby he found on the beach.

This week's UK-pace episodes see Tane discover an abandoned baby girl and rush her to safety. He then stays by the young child's side at the hospital, adamant that he's the only person she has.

In follow-on scenes next week, Tane stubbornly ignores advice from his housemates Mali Hudson and Mackenzie Booth as they urge him to take a step back.

Channel 5

Channel 5

Channel 5

Related: Home and Away trailer teases huge backlash over Mac and Levi being caught out

Tane refuses and even gives the baby an unofficial name – Maia, which is the Māori word for "courage".

Tane's concern for Maia grows when he learns that her parents haven't come forward to claim her, despite the police making public appeals for information.

When Tane learns that an emergency foster carer may be appointed, he instantly volunteers himself. Harper Matheson dismisses him, pointing out that he isn't eligible as he wasn't born in Australia and isn't registered as a permanent resident.

Channel 5

Channel 5

Related: Home and Away star Ada Nicodemou responds to Leah and Justin's wedding outcome

Later in the week, Felicity finds out what's going on and she can't help but feel involved in the emotional situation, aware that she left Tane heartbroken when she didn't want to have children with him.

Felicity opens up her laptop at home and she starts researching how to apply to become a foster carer.

When Felicity confides in her brother Cash, he's shocked and urges her to give this some serious thought before she makes a decision.

Cash questions Felicity on whether she wants to take care of a baby when her refusal to have children is what ended her marriage to Tane in the first place.

Channel 5

Related: Home and Away's Roo and John to discover anonymous donor truth

Felicity protests that she owes Tane for the pain she caused him when she pretended to be trying for a baby with him.

However, Cash finally reaches a breakthrough when he asks Felicity whether she'd take on this responsibility if Maia had no connection to Tane.

Felicity is forced to admit that she wouldn't – will this close the door on her involvement before it's even begun?

Home and Away airs these scenes on Monday, April 22, Tuesday, April 23 and Wednesday, April 24 on Channel 5.

Home and Away airs weekdays at 1.45pm on Channel 5, with repeat screenings at 6pm on 5STAR and first look screenings at 6.30pm on 5STAR. Selected classic episodes are available via Prime Video in the UK.

Read more Home and Away spoilers on our dedicated homepage

You Might Also Like