‘Get home ASAP.’ Husband has urgent message for wife who sent photo of lottery prize

A Michigan man had an urgent message for his wife after she sent him a photo of a winning lottery ticket.

Dina Russell went to a Mount Pleasant store to buy a Lucky for Life lottery ticket. However, she didn’t realize one of her old tickets was a winner, according to an April 8 news release from the Michigan Lottery.

“I play Lucky for Life regularly,” Russell told lottery officials. “I pulled up to the gas station to purchase a ticket, but before going in, I checked the Lucky for Life ticket I had in my purse by scanning it on the Lottery app. When $25,000 a year for life came up on the screen, I was thrilled!”

Russell quickly sent a screenshot to her husband, who then sent her an urgent message.

“‘Get home ASAP!’ so that we could get the ticket locked up in a safe spot,” she said.

The winning ticket was for the Feb. 20 drawing. She matched the game’s five white balls but not the lucky ball.

Russell chose to receive her winnings in one lump sum of $390,000, as opposed to annuity payments of $25,000 a year for life or 20 years, whichever is greater, lottery officials said.

She said she plans to buy a car, share with her children and save for retirement with her winnings.

Mount Pleasant is about an 85-mile drive northeast from Grand Rapids.

Many people can gamble or play games of chance without harm. However, for some, gambling is an addiction that can ruin lives and families.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

