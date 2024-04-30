Holy Trinity breaks ground on college-inspired 'IDEAS' building set to open in 2025

Inspired by college academic facilities, Holy Trinity Episcopal Academy recently broke ground on their grades 7-12 IDEAS Institute building at their campus just west of Pineda Causeway.

The building, expected to open to students in August 2025, is intended to imitate the "style, feel and dynamics of higher education," according to a press release from the school.

The motivation behind the IDEAS (Innovation, Design, Entrepreneurship and Applied Solution) project is "about promise, about the academic promise of — and to — our students," said Elizabeth Miller, president and head of school at Holy Trinity Episcopal Academy.

"We will continue providing them an educational experience like no other with competitive advantages that prepare them for college. It is the promise of our Board of Trustees to bring a university-inspired building to our community that transcends learning."

Set to be two stories and 30,000 square feet, the IDEAS building will offers students an innovation gym and robotics workshop; a design center; a broadcast/podcast studio; a college and academic advising suite; a presentation/conference space; student commons; 15 classrooms; and in-between spaces and work stations.

Contractors on the project include MELD Studio Architecture, MH Williams Construction Group, MK Structural Engineering, Construction Engineering Group, American Business Interiors, Atlantic Environmental and Pollack Landscape Architects, with JPM Management Company managing the project.

