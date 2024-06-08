Holy cow! Calf on highway rescued by Akron police, fire

Akron police and fire departments captured a cow that fell off a trailer onto the highway on Friday, according to a Facebook post from FOCUS Rescue & Rehabilitation.

The cow was captured on Interstate 76 East near I-77 North, the police department said on Facebook.

FOCUS, a Mogadore-based nonprofit, stated in its post that the cow is a Jersey calf that it's referring to as "Miss Houdini, aka Moodini."

Bath Township-based nonprofit Sparwell Farm reached out to FOCUS requesting assistance, the Mogadore organization said on Facebook.

Akron police said in its post that FOCUS transported the cow to its farm "until the (unknown) owner could be identified and contacted."

FOCUS said the calf is "safe and sound tucked into a clean bed with unlimited hay and water."

Patrick Williams covers growth and development for the Akron Beacon Journal. He can be reached by email at pwilliams@gannett.com or on X, formerly known as Twitter, @pwilliamsOH.

