Holton mom turns hardship into energy to give back to the community

HOLTON (FOX 43) – With a focus on spreading wellness through her local business in Holton, to making actionable change throughout her community and beyond, Malori Henry exemplifies what it means to be a remarkable woman.

Originally starting off her education in nursing, Henry wanted more of a personal connection with others, so she switched to massage school instead.

“Being able to give them a deep breath for the day is I think what I look forward to most,” Henry said. “Everyone has something that they’re carrying that maybe nobody knows about but being able to get them in here, they’re relaxed for just an hour, get what’s ever on their mind off of it for at least an hour, let them take a deep breath and then go on about their day.”

Taking a deep breath would be put to the test for the Henry family when their son was hospitalized.

“Our son Kasen was diagnosed with a really rare form of bacterial meningitis at 12-days-old, so we were at Stormont for a few days, and then were ambulanced to Children’s Mercy,” Henry said. “I remember feeling so helpless in that moment. There was nothing else I could do for my kid other than just write it out and give it to God and let it go. So every time there’s someone else in the community that goes through something like that, I feel that feeling for them.”

After her son got out of the hospital, she turned her feelings into action.

“After we left the Ronald McDonald house in Kansas City that was one of the things my husband and I talked about, is we want to be able to give back to our community,” Henry said. “We’re not going to be able to do like, monetary donations all the time and give gas cards, but we have a huge rally of community members and people who helped us that I know would like to help other people.”

Henry uses her platform as a business owner to make a difference for the organization that made the dark and uncertain days a little brighter.

“Each Christmas we do a wishlist drive,” Henry said. “So I get their wishlist off of their website and then I just make little gift tags and I tie them on the tree. Anybody who wants to or can, can come in and take a little gift tag off the tree, then they come back and they fill the space. That’s been so rewarding to have the community continue on. It impacted our family so much, and to be able to continue to give back to them, it really fills you up.”

For this remarkable woman, giving back is one of the most important things a person can do.

“I think just reaching out when you see the need is probably the biggest,” Henry said. “There’s lots of organizations around us that are asking for help, like our local Ronald McDonald houses. I think just starting is probably the best way to do it. Someone’s going to need it, and someone’s going to appreciate it.”

The business owner has no plans on stopping her annual wishlist drive for the Ronald McDonald house. You can visit her business and show your support for her mission to give back at Benevolence Total Wellness in Holton.

