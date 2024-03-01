Holtec broke spending rules, must pay back Oyster Creek decommissioning trust fund

LACEY — Holtec Decommissioning International, the Camden-based company that is taking apart the closed Oyster Creek nuclear power plant, is facing a violation for spending part of the power plant's decommissioning trust fund for public outreach.

The Nuclear Regulatory Commission announced the Notice of Violation against the company Thursday, saying Holtec used $62,000 for activities that were not part of decommissioning the plant. The spending included a contribution toward a celebration event for Lacey Township, a donation to a local food bank and money for community upgrades.

Rules governing Oyster Creek's decommissioning trust fund say that money can only be used for expenses and "legitimate decommissioning activities" such as removing a building or reducing radioactivity on site, according to the NRC.

The violation is a Severity Level IV, a level used for "noncompliance with NRC requirements that are not considered significant based on risk," according to commission documents. In contrast, Level I and II violations pose the highest risk to health and human safety.

Holtec Director of Government Affairs Patrick O'Brien said in an email that the contributions were made in the spirit of community partnership.

"We take our responsibility as watchful stewards of the trust fund very seriously," he said. "We are also deeply committed to our local communities we serve as part of the decommissioning process. … We take any violation very seriously and have already taken corrective actions to ensure the amount was restored to the trust fund, with interest, and that this issue does not recur with our future community and charitable contributions.”

As of Dec. 31, 2022, NRC documents reported that Oyster Creek's decommissioning trust fund had a balance of around $395 million, down from nearly a billion dollars before decommissioning. Last year, Holtec announced it would delay and resequence decommissioning steps to allow the trust fund to grow and ideally outpace inflation.

