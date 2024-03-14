Holt and Fowler advance to state quarterfinals
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Of our four area teams, Holt and Fowler are still dancing after capturing regional titles on Wednesday. The reigning Division 2 state champions Lansing Catholic had their season come to an end in the regional finals along with Michigan Center who fell to New Lothrop.
Final: Holt 50, Portage Central 39
Final: Tecumseh 56, Lansing Catholic 52
Final: New Lothrop 42, Michigan Center 37
Final: Fowler 72, Gobles 38
