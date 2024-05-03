Holt boys basketball coach Muhammad El-Amin arrested, suspended by district

LANSING — The Holt High School boys basketball coach has been suspended after he was arrested for child sexually abusive activity and accosting a minor for immoral purposes.

In a letter to parents Friday, Holt Superintendent David Hornak said Muhammad El-Amin was placed on administrative leave immediately after the district learned of the charges against El-Amin.

Holt coach Muhammad El-Amin is shown against Sexton, Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023, in Holt.

"At this point," Hornak wrote, "we do not have any information to believe this matter involved district students or occurred on district property.

El-Amin, 36, was arraigned Friday in 54-A District Court on charges of child sexually abusive activity, two counts of computers-internet-communicating with another to commit a crime, and accosting children for immoral purposes — all felonies.

Online court records do not indicate whether he posted bond in the case. Records indicate he applied for a court-appointed attorney.

El-Amin, who did not immediately respond to a phone message requesting comment, was hired to coach the Holt boys in May 2023.

El-Amin is a 2005 Holt graduate and helped the Rams win the Class A state championship in 2005. Following his graduation, he was an All-American at Lansing Community College before going on to Stony Brook. He was an American East player of the year and was an Associated Press honorable mention All-American in 2010.

El-Amin later played professionally overseas.

Hornak said the district will provide academic support and counseling to any students impacted by the situation. He also asked that anyone with information call OK2Say at 855-565-2729, the Holt Public Hotline at 517-699-STOP or his office.

El-Amin is scheduled to appear in court at 8:30 a.m. May 17 for a probable cause conference and 8:30 a.m. May 24 for a preliminary exam before Judge Michael Flores.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Holt boys basketball coach Muhammad El-Amin arrested, suspended