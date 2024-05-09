Holston Army Ammunition Plant hosts community meeting about their environmental efforts

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL)—The Holston Army Ammunition Plant (HSAAP) held a community meeting on Wednesday to provide more information about the plant and its associated environmental efforts.

HSAAP is a government-owned installation that is managed by British Aerospace Electronics (BAE) Systems, which is responsible for the daily operation, maintenance, and upkeep of the facilities.

The HSAAP synthesizes and manufactures high explosives and has a full-spectrum research and development capability. The plant has been working on eliminating the open burning of its explosive, contaminated waste.

Two of those technologies are the static detonation chamber and the flashing furnace.

Lieutenant Colonel Joel Calo, the commander of the Holston Army Ammunition Plant, says they are working with state regulators and the Environmental Protective Agency (EPA) to implement these new waste disposal methods.

“We have to go through that process—it’s very extensive—to ensure that the technologies that we apply and the processes that we implement are safe for the community, safe for the environment, and in compliance with all the federal and state regulations,” Lt. Calo said.

Calo says HSAAP regularly gets questions about noises around the plant and has received some recent inquiries.

“We have a lot of construction going on the base, really nothing unsafe. For that particular event, it was a hydro blasting operation that was happening in the plant and essentially is utilizing high-pressure water to knock down some of the concrete walls on one of the construction projects,” said Lt. Calo.

Calo said the HSAAP’s goal is to put out notices at least 48 hours ahead of time to announce when demolitions or any loud construction may happen at the plant.

HSAAP will post those notices on its Facebook page. It also still welcomes any community questions or concerns. You can message HSAPP’s Facebook or email them at usarmy.ria.jmc.mbx.amsjm-pa@army.mil.

Calo will be changing command in August to be stationed at Fort Knox, Kentucky.

“What I take away from my time here in Holston, is there’s a great deal of respect to the workforce, the professionalism and dedication of our workforce, the partnership with BAE Systems and the local community, the way they have accepted us and work hand-in-hand with us. It’s amazing. A very unique mission. There’s nowhere in the army that you could gain an experience like this. So, very blessed to have this experience. And I definitely take this forward with me on my next assignment.”

The event took place at Eastern Tennessee State University’s Allendale Campus.

