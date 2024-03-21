Holocaust exhibit comes to Mississippi for one day only. See where and when

Starkville residents and visitors can experience an immersive, multimedia exhibit inside a replica of a cattle car used to transport victims of the Holocaust to concentration camps.

Hate Ends Now partners with Mississippi State University to bring this traveling exhibit to Starkville for one day only.

The exhibit will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, March 22. The cattle car will sit at the Bost Extension Center at 190 Bost Dr., Starkville.

A replica of a WW2-era cattle car in a traveling exhibit by Hate Ends Now allows viewers to have an immersive experience while learning about the Holocaust and the horrors its victims went through.

The cattle car allows visitors to dive into one of the darkest times in history. These cattle cars were used to bring Jewish people and other targeted minorities to concentration and death camps.

A 360 video display allows viewers to hear some of these victims' stories.

A panel titled "Unity Starts with You: Panel Discussion on Allyship," will accompany the exhibit at 10 a.m. on the same day.

Starkville is the only Mississippi stop for the cattle car as of now, but End Hate Now hopes to bring the exhibit to other locations and universities in the state in the future.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Hate Ends Now brings The Cattle Car Holocaust exhibit to Starkville